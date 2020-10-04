Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

