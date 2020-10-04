Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 156,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $907,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.71 on Friday. NTN Buzztime Inc has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

