Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,713 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Boot Barn worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

