Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $77,664.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares in the company, valued at $878,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $162,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

