Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 97.93, a current ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $524.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

