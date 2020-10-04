Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,856 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLHR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 857,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 730,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Herman Miller by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 266,778 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

