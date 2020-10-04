Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,533 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of ScanSource worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

