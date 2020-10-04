Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Oceaneering International worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 611,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 66,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

