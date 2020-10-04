Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,436 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Hanger by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Hanger by 48.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

