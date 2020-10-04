Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 101,341 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Cinemark worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,935,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

