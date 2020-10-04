PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $4,098,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Photronics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Photronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,440,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Photronics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 353,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $113,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,831.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $240,064. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

