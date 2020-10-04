PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 121,184 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 8,042,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 812,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,132,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.24 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.