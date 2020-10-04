Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.