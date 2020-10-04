PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 197.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,242,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 825,322 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $1,774,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,274,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 448,017 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 164.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 374,701 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE ASX opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.