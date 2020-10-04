PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $361.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.15 and its 200 day moving average is $312.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHAL shares. BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

