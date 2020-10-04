ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,143,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 693,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.86, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,520.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

