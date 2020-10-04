Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,377 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,598,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 81,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $560,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,552,158 shares of company stock valued at $195,800,330 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

