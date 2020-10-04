PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,904 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

