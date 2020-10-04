PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,566 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,003,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 199.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $431,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $22.56 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

