PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 189,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,362 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCF. Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

