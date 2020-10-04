First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Savings Financial Group worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 4,190.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FSFG stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $4.81. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In related news, Treasurer David Z. Rosen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $47,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

