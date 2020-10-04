Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $195.90 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $212.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

