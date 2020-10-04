PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,571 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 57,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 39,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

SHG opened at $23.20 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.