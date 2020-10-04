PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.11 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

