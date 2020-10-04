PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 909,750 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 430,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $524.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $152.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

