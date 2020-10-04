PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 514.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 400,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 335,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 246,110 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,853,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 138,404 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:BANC opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banc of California Inc has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $532.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

