PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USPH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

