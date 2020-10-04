PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,381,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 377,530 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 276,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 186,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMJ opened at $10.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

