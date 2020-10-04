PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,236,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,758,000 after buying an additional 93,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 397,504 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.69 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

