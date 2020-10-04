PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 34.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 186,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.05 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

