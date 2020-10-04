Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells $818,003.45 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE FND opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.