Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

