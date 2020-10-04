ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 513.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $155,957,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,362,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 109,593 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 753,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $20.38 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $33.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

