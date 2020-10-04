PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFBC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

