PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.15 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.