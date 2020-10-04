Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 392.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

NYSE CRI opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

