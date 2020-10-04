PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 798.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,028,000 after acquiring an additional 915,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after acquiring an additional 202,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,461.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 173,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 147.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.