PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $11.82 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

