Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $661.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $49.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

