PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

LSXMA stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

