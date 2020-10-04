PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avnet by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avnet by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.83.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

