PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,036,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 355,752 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

FSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 78,900 shares of company stock worth $353,667 over the last ninety days.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.