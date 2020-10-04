PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35,487 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,622.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,656,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 4,386,345 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.4% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

PTEN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

