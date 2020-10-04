PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.