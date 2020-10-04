PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 495.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth $243,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 106.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $556,000.

SDOW stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $95.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

