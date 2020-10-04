PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 12,703 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 708,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Telefonica S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

