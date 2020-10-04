Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $69,962,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 403.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 439,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $8,388,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $29.15 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

