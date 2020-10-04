Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 338,959 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 152.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.03% of Omeros worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Omeros by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omeros by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omeros by 182.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $10.44 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $569.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.