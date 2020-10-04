PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 247 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SPX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPX by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. Research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

