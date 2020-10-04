Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.31 and its 200 day moving average is $256.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

