Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.31 and its 200 day moving average is $256.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares Short S&P500 Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
ProShares Short S&P500 Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in First Financial Bancorp
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in First Financial Bancorp
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF
Carter’s, Inc. Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Carter’s, Inc. Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Alcoa Corp
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Alcoa Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report